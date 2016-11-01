Guides for Getting Rid of Warts

Common Over the Counter Wart Remover Treatment

There are many types of wart remover products available. Here are the most common types that can be found at many pharmacies.

Wart Strips/Wart Patches

These look like bandages. They are applied directly over the wart. The inside of the strip/patch contains salicylic acid which kills the wart. The patch is left on for several days until the wart is killed. More than one application may be required. Unlike some products, these are odorless.

Liquid Nitrogen Wart Remover

A kit that includes a foam applicator to apply the medicine, a pumice file to scrap off the wart, comfort pads to reduce the pain when walking while the medicine is working. Make sure that you have correctly identified the type of wart you are trying to remove as many of these products are designed for different warts. One of the best selling kits, targets plantar warts.

Liquid or Gel

The liquid or gel is applied directly to the wart. Many times you can cover it up after you allow the solution to dry. To get precise application and save on waste, place some of the liquid on the end of a toothpick and apply to affected area. Depending on the product, there may be an odor. Some people have indicated that the liquid treatment can be painful, get messy, and is white when it is dry.

Wart Remover Sticks

A paste that is applied directly to the wart. The wart can be covered with a bandage while it is healing. A tip is to rub the stick on the bandage, apply to the wart, then secure the bandage with waterproof adhesive tape. This is especially helpful for active young children, to keep in place. There are times when utilizing this method, you will not be able to get the wart remover medicine to apply to entire affected area. Some of these products can be small and look like a stick of chapstick – try to keep them separate. You wouldn’t want to use this for your chapped lips..

Duct Tape

A non-traditional wart remover. Irritates the wart and causes immune system reaction that attacked and killed virus. Place a strip of duct tape over the wart and leave for 6 days (gray duct tape works the best). Remove the tape then soak the area with the wart in water. Using a pumice stone or emery board to scrap the spots. Repeat. A University of Cincinnati study showed after 2 months 85% of the people got rid of the wart using this method, compared to 60% who used liquid nitrogen treatment. Unless you cover the duct tape, you may get strange looks from people. Some people may not want to wait two months for the wart to disappear.

Doctor Visit

The over the counter methods can be cheaper and just as effective to remove warts, than a visit to your dermatologist. The usual treatment to remove warts at a dermatologist can include a painful inject you with anesthesia then cut out the affected area then freeze with liquid nitrogen. Depending on your health insurance this can be an expensive way to remove warts. Even if you have insurance you may need to make multiple visits for complete wart removal. At $20 a visit that can get expensive. Many people do not like because of the pain that is involved along with the fear of needles.

For those stubborn warts, it may not be possible to remove them at home and a visit to the doctor is necessary. In that case one treatment that the doctor may perform is a laser wart treatment. The skin around the wart is cleaned and treated, a laser is used to burn out the virus (HPV) and dry out the skin. The wart will dry out and disintegrate in a couple of days.

Obviously the decision on the best wart remover is an individual decision. As always, if there are any questions or concerns it is best to consult with your physician or pharmacist.