Genital warts (sometimes called condylomata acuminata or venereal warts) are the most easily recognized sign of genital human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Many people, however, have a genital HPV infection without genital warts.
Genital warts are soft, moist, or flesh colored and appear in the genital area within weeks or months after infection. They sometimes appear in clusters that resemble cauliflower-like bumps, and are either raised or flat, small or large. Genital warts can show up in women on the vulva and cervix, and inside and surrounding the vagina and anus. In men, genital warts can appear on the scrotum or penis. There are cases where genital warts have been found on the thigh and groin.
Genital warts can be avoided by not having sex or by having sex only with one uninfected partner – husband or wife. Early onset of sexual activity can also increase the risk of contracting genital warts.
Condoms offer some protection against genital warts, but they cannot completely prevent them because the warts (condylomas) can be outside of the area protected by the condom. Spermicidal creams, foams, and jellies have not been proven to protect against human papilloma virus and genital warts.
How Are Genital Warts Diagnosed?
Your health care provider usually diagnoses genital warts by seeing them. If you are a woman with genital warts, you also should be examined for possible HPV infection of the cervix.
Your provider may be able to identify some otherwise invisible warts in your genital tissue by applying vinegar to areas of your body that might be infected. This solution causes infected areas to whiten, which makes them more visible. In some cases, a health care provider will take a small piece of tissue from the cervix and examine it under the microscope.
If you have an abnormal Pap smear result, it may indicate the possible presence of cervical HPV infection. A laboratory worker will examine cells scraped from your cervix under a microscope to see if they are cancerous.
